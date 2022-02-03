Today we are previewing the SuperEQ S1 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. These headphones feature a transparency mode that allows ambient surrounding noise to come through.

They have a 40mm large-aperture driver for high-fidelity sound and thumping bass. You get 4-mic active noise cancellation and 45 hours of battery life when the volume is at 60%.

Check out the preview to see a more detailed picture of what we think about the $55.99 SuperEQ S1 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.