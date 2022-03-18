When it comes to picking out a pair of headphones, many people start with a specific budget in mind and shop from brands they know. It’s not often that consumers like to take a risk on a new brand, even if it is priced lower than the competition.

Here at AndroidGuys we recently familiarized ourselves with a brand that we’d not had any experience with, SuperEQ. After checking out a handful of different models we’ve come to appreciate what it does and how it positions itself in the space.

SuperEQ S2 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

18 hours playtime with ANC, 25 hours without

20-25db reduction Active Noise Cancelling

Multi-function button for voice assistant

Dual 40mm drivers for powerful deep bass

As an offshoot or sub-brand of OneOdio, we like where SuperEQ’s head is at with its product line. The models we received were a little bit of fashion sense mixed with a bit of general functionality. Best of all, they were affordable and leave a little bit of money in the wallet.

Comfortable to wear, even for a few hours at a time, the S2 fit on the ear and provide a fairly respectable amount of volume. Toggling Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on and off is pretty noticeable and we appreciate being able to settling into our music and playlists.

When it comes to battery life, you’ll get a decent amount of the SuperEQ headphones. We had no issues in getting day’s worth of listening out of the S2, with and without ANC. According to the device maker you can expect upwards of 18 hours of life per charge when using ANC and 25 without. Charging is done is as little as two hours.

Learn more about the SuperEQ S2, or order a pair for yourself, at the SuperEQ website. The pair we received were “Green” but we found them to be more mint and orange in a sort of classic car combination. Other options include all black and a teal blue/black combo.

Pricing shakes out to around $60 per pair but there are often deals and discounts, including a Buy One, Get One offer from time to time.