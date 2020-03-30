SYFER: This VPN router keeps your entire network safe

We live in an increasingly connected world. And as such, security is paramount. The more we tie things together, and the more devices we use, the more we should care about protection and vigilance.

As Americans and users around the globe transition into working from home and spending more time online, security grows more important. The last thing you need to deal with is a headache because of a data breach or malware.

While we share a lot of great offers on VPN services, a lot of them only protect a set number of devices. Often that’s somewhere around five, maybe ten. We bet you have more devices in your home connected to your network.

Between laptops, phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, TVs, and connected home, a lot of us are unable to keep everything safe. Rather than dealing with software or a service to watch over your devices, go with something like SYFER.

A combination of hardware and software, it’s a total solution that throws a cloak over your entire network.

This small router and service raised $745k on Indiegogo, and you can get it now for $169.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

SYFER Features

Encrypts your data to keep it private from ISPs & other companies who collect and sell your private information

Disrupts the data collection & targeted advertising of marketers and ad agencies

Enterprise-grade threat intelligence collected, updated, & enforced in real-time

Robust set of tools aides in the enforcement of Google Safe Search

Clutter-free internet experience w/ unencrypted speeds of up to 350 Mbps

Private browsing via VPN without losing access to Netflix, Hulu, & Amazon Prime

Stops hackers & botnets by securing your smart home systems, baby monitors, home cameras, security systems, smart TVs and more

The SYFER VPN Router is incredibly easy to set up and includes one year of unlimited service.

Availability

The SYFER solution normally retails for $199, but you can pick up the VPN Router with one year of service for just $169.99. Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and take a step toward safeguarding your network.

