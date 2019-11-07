T-Mobile 5G network to launch December 6

T-Mobile says 200 million US people will have access on day one

T-Mobile on Thursday announced its latest Un-carrier initiative, which is actually the first under the “New” T-Mobile. It’s a forward-looking perspective at what the company plans to do once its merger with Sprint is finalized.

There were three major components to the “New Un-carrier 1.0” announcement, all of which are tied to its 5G network.

According to T-Mobile, it plans to launch its 5G network on December 6 whereupon it will immediately offer super-fast speeds to more than 200 million people.

Using a combination of its low-band frequencies and Sprint‘s mid-band frequencies, T-Mobile’s expecting some 5,000 cities to have 5G.

Today’s LTE speeds average 25-40Mbps but its new 5G should ultimately prove to be 10X faster with theoretical speeds of 400Mbps in the coming years.

T-Mobile has two smartphones with 5G support, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. We’d assume that going forward all major device launches will offer 5G support.

