T-Mobile adds low-cost REVVL 2, REVVL 2 Plus to phone lineup

T-Mobile has added successors to its REVVL and REVVL Plus smartphones, tapping the duo for release on November 16. Unsurprisingly, they’ll debut as the REVVL 2 and REVVL 2 PLUS.

As carrier-branded versions of the Alcatel 3 and Alcatel 7, the pair of phones give users entry-level hardware with Android 8 Oreo. The two handsets are what first-time smartphone owners might be interested in checking out.

Both phones feature displays with 18:9 aspect ratios, fingerprint sensors, facial recognition, and mirror black finishes. Moreover, each has 32GB of internal storage and support T-Mobile’s Band 66 and Band 71 LTE. Further, the tandem are backed by two-year warranties.

The T-Mobile REVVL 2 is the smaller of the two handsets and comes with a 5.5-inch display and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Around front is an 8-megapixel camera and inside is a 3,000mAh battery to power the phone. A quad-core 1.5GHz processor is complemented by 2GB RAM.

The bigger REVVL 2 Plus packs a 6-inch screen with a dual-camera (12-megapixel and 2-megapixel) configuration on the rear. The front offers up an 8-megapixel shooter but internally we find a 4,000mAh power source. As far as performance goes, this one has a more robust octa-core 2.5GHz processor with 3GB RAM.

REVVL 2

Camera: 13MP RFC/8MP FFC

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Color: Mirror Black

OS: Android O

Screen: 5.5” HD (1440×720) 18:9 display

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 32GB and expandable to 128GB

Bands: LTE CAT 4, LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 66 & 71

Security: Face recognition & fingerprint sensor

Water/Dust Resistance: IP52

Impact/Shock Resistance: IK02

Dimensions: 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.5 mm

Chipset: MediaTek MT6739

Processor: 1.5 GHz Quad-Core

REVVL 2 Plus

Camera: 12MP + 2 MP RFC/8MP FFC

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Color: Mirror Black

OS: Android O

Screen: 6.0” FHD + (2160×1080) 18:9 display

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 32GB and expandable to 128GB

Bands: LTE CAT 6, LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 66 & 71

Security: Face recognition & fingerprint sensor

Water/Dust Resistance: IP52

Impact/Shock Resistance: IK02

Dimensions: 162 x 74.9 x 8.65 mm

Chipset: MediaTek MT6739

Processor: 2.5 GHz Octa-Core

Price and Availability

It isn’t immediately clear what the everyday price of each phone will be but both will be offered with discounts when they go on sale November 16. For a limited time customers can get the REVVL 2 for free and REVVL 2 Plus for $84 when adding a line of service.

If you’re in the market for a T-Mobile phone and aren’t sure which one is right for you, be sure to check out our list of best phones.