T-Mobile adds Quibi to growing list of customer perks

The time-sensitive offer is not for all T-Mobile subscribers

Short-form video streaming service Quibi, set to launch in a few days, has become the latest free perk for T-Mobile subscribers.

What’s Quibi?

Quibi is subscription-based ($4.99/month) service with mobile-first videos made for “in-between” moments throughout the day. Videos are short at just 10 minutes or less and features content from popular celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Chance the Rapper, Lebron James, and Dwayne Johnson.

As for what sort of videos you’ll find at Quibi when it debuts, the library will consist of things to keep viewers entertained, inspired, and otherwise informed.

Not for Everyone

Unlike some of the other perks that T-Mobile offers its subscribers, the Quibi deal is limited to those with qualified plans. Here’s who T-Mobile says can get in on the deal:

Subscribers with two or more voice lines at…

Standard rates on Magenta and One plans

First Responder

Military

Magenta Plus 55 plans

In addition to the aforementioned customers, small business subscribers with up to 12 lines also qualify for the feature.

What Else?

Also just as important, anyone who wants to take advantage of the offer must do so before July 7. To sign up, they’ll need visit MyTmobile.com or use the T-Mobile app on their phone.

Customers also get early access to three bonus episodes of Jennifer Lopez’s new Thanks a Million series via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app until April 3.

After one year, T-Mobile will give its subscribers the choice between keeping Quibi or Netflix for free.