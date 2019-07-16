T-Mobile and Taco Bell team up for limited run T-MoBell locations

Co-branded experience comes to New York, LA, and Chicago for three days starting July 23

The Un-Carrier and the 4th Meal are teaming up for a crazy deal on July 23. T-Mobile and Taco Bell have announced a joint 3-day event where you can get some spicy prizes and food, at participating pop-up stores aptly dubbed T-MoBell.

This co-branded experience builds on their previously successful free taco every Tuesday for T-Mobile’s Tuesday promotions since the Super Bowl.

The “T-MoBell” stores will be available in select locations in three major cities: New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Those outside these cities won’t be left out in the cold, however. Everyone nationwide will have the chance to enter to win free tacos for a year . This is offered in the form of a $500 Taco Bell Gift card or smartphone swag for other winners.

As a guy who purchased a new debit card just for the Taco Bell discount, the mileage on $500 may vary.

These unique storefronts will be busy during the three days between July 23-25. T-MoBell will be offering a limited edition Freeze drink, free tacos, and one of kind branded merchandise to show your flare to your friends out there. There will also be celeb meet-and-greet signings for each location at the openings.

Each T-MoBell experience can be found at T-Mobile’s Signature Stores in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Free tacos, Freezes, and giveaways will happen from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily on July 23-25. Here are some of the ways to peak your fun:

Get that camera app ready. On opening day, you’ll have a chance to snap a pic with surprise special guests at every T-MoBell location, including The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood at the Chicago T-MoBell!

Free tacos and an exclusive, co-branded T-MoBell Freeze – a colorful, disruption-flavored drink that tastes a lot like white cherry.

Seriously legendary T-MoBell merch including taco-themed socks to treat yo’ feet and a co-branded stick-on wallet to spice up your phone.

All the giveaways! Hang out in-store and get your chance at some fun swag. You may even score some sweet sunglasses or a Taco Foam Hat sure to snag the double taps on your ‘gram.

If you can’t make those locations the T-MoBell, then make sure to follow @TMobile on Twitter to have the chance at the $500 gift cards and prizes like PowerBeats Pro Earphones and the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Speaker. For more information, you can always hit TMoBell.com to see the latest news.