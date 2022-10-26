T-Mobile has announced that on November 3, its customers can get free OnePlus Nord N300 5G when they add a line. Moreover, Metro by T-Mobile customers will also be able to get the device for free when switching.

According to T-Mobile, new and existing customers can enjoy these benefits in-store and online. With this offer, the company becomes the only wireless provider in the U.S to offer the latest OnePlus device free to customers who want to enjoy the perks.

The advantage

T-Mobile customers are now the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network users with great value added to whichever plan they choose. There are no trade-offs required.

The advantage for T-Mobile customers is diverse: They stand to get $225 in free incentives every month. These incentives include Apple TV+, Netflix, and the enjoyment of high-speed data when customers travel, in-flight Wi-Fi, streaming, Scam Shield Premium, etc.

See Also: T-Mobile rings up REVVL 6 and REVVL 6 PRO as latest affordable 5G devices

With two or more lines, T-Mobile customers can enjoy these benefits on their Magenta Max plan. See more information on the T-Mobile website.

Nord N300 5G Features

OnePlus Nord N300 5G smartphone comes with a large 6.56-inch HD+ display that fans root for because of several benefits including a 90Hz refresh rate. Users who love streaming the latest shows prefer this device.

Other notable features include a 16MP camera etched in the front of the device and a 48MP+2MP camera system at the rear. Additionally, a 5000mAh large battery ensures the user stays away from charging points for a considerable time. There’s also the pleasure of having the device charge quickly with the use of 33W fast-charging capabilities.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers have the access to the Nord N300 5G for free after 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line. Customers will pay $9.50 per month with zero money down on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan to get the deal.

Metro by T-Mobile customers can also enjoy some benefits as they get the device free via instant rebate when switching or existing subscribers can get it for $39.99 when they add a line on appropriate plans. Customers applying must supply valid ID but if they want to purchase the device at full retail price they may have to pay up to $228.