T-Mobile announces more competitive plan pricing

Carrier Comparison from T-Mobile

T-Mobile and Sprint have been merged for around 3 months, and have launched a series of initiatives, from free robocall protection to free unlimited service for first responders.

Now, with the T-Mobile and Sprint brands officially merging on August 2nd, the Un-Carrier is offering 4 lines of unlimited data for $25 per line plus taxes and fees.

In addition, you can get four Samsung Galaxy A71 5G’s for only an additional $5 per line with an eligible trade-in.

If switching from AT&T or Verizon, T-Mobile has their Keep & Switch offer. With Keep & Switch, you can keep your phone and T-Mobile will clear any existing debts with the other carriers up to $450.

You can read more about the offer here and watch the announcement from CEO Mike Sievert below.

