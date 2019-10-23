T-Mobile announces OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren for later this year

T-Mobile will be the exclusive service provider to offer the OnePlus smartphone

T-Mobile on Wednesday confirmed that it will be the exclusive wireless service provider to carry the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren. Stopping short of pricing and exact timing, it says that the phone will be here “this year”.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is one of two handsets to launch this year with 5G support at the 600MHz spectrum. It’s this technology that T-Mobile is using to build out its network.

According to T-Mobile, it plans to cover 200 million people with 5G on 600MHz before the end of 2019. This is an accelerated pace and should make the so-called Uncarrier the first to deliver a nationwide 5G service.

T-Mobile has been building towards this network for two years and reportedly has thousands of 5G-ready towers and cell sites ready to go.

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren offers up a compelling suite of hardware, led by the 6.67-inch Fluid Display which has a 90Hz refresh rate QHD+ resolution. The rear houses three cameras — a 48-megapixel main camera, 3X optical zoom, and an 117 degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone’s case is comprised of a composite fabric material that’s said to be durable and soft and provide an “unparalleled” grip. Tucked inside is a 4085mAh battery which supports Warp Charge 30T; one hour is enough to fully charge the battery

Pricing and exact availability is expected in the coming weeks.