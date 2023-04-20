T-Mobile announced Phone Freedom today, which includes a new mobile plan and a limited time offer to try to tempt users into switching over to the Un-carrier. The new plan is entitled the Go5G, and T-Mobile refers to it as a “supercharged version of Magenta MAX.” That’s pretty accurate because it offers everything people love about Magenta MAX, including taxes and fees bundled into the price, Netflix and Apple TV+, 15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico, 50GB of data for mobile hotspots, and more. There’s even a Go5G Plus for more demanding users.

How T-Mobile hopes to lure over users from other carriers is with the promise of a new phone every two years with New In Two. This is instead of locking customers into a three-year contract, forcing them to wait an additional year to upgrade. Furthermore, the plan is available for all existing customers as well as newcomers.

To sweeten the pot, T-Mobile is making it even easier to jump ship and switch to its network by paying off your phone, and will even allow you to trade-in your locked device to get a brand-new smartphone. The promo is called The Easy Unlock, and it will provide you with up to $650 via a prepaid Mastercard to pay off your current locked device before allowing you to trade it in for a new one on the T-Mobile network. It’s a limited time promotion though, so jump on it while you can if you’re interested in switching.

Along with The Easy Unlock, T-Mobile is also giving customers an easy-out option with its Go Back Guarantee. If you are unsatisfied with the service, T-Mobile will allow you to switch back within the first 30 days, and give you $50 per voice line to cover the cost of your bill.

Lastly, T-Mobile is lowering the price of its Essentials plan with prices starting as low as $25 a month per line when a family of four signs up. Otherwise, it will cost a single user $50 a month for 50GB of premium data with unlimited minutes, texts, and data.

It’s also important to note that all of these plans come with Price Lock, which guarantees new accounts with qualifying service will keep their regular monthly rate plan price excluding taxes and fees. Phone Freedom officially launches on April 23, 2023, while The Easy Unlock and Essential Savings are available for a limited time.