T-Mobile earlier this week introduced its latest 5G smartphone plan, Magenta MAX, giving consumers even more value for their money. The service provider is back with a version of that plan aimed at subscribers 55 years and older.

The new Magenta MAX Unlimited 55 plan is priced $90 per month for two lines (with autopay) and includes unlimited talk, text, data and access to 5G at no extra cost. According to T-Mobile, the Max 55 plan’s speeds won’t be slowed based on usage, even if beyond 100GB.

For reference, the Magenta MAX plan for customers under the age of 55 is $85 for a single line. That is to say that the discount is certainly worth having for those qualify.

Americans 55+ rely on their smartphones more than ever these days. In fact, over the past two years, smartphone adoption has jumped from 70 percent to 77 percent among this group, and baby boomers are the fastest growing segment of mobile users spending 30% more time on mobile than they did a year ago.

The Magenta Unlimited 55 plan includes Netflix Basic on its family plans while the MAX Unlimited 55 plan has Netflix Basic for single lines and Netflix Standard on family plans. Other notable differences in the two plans include considerably more mobile hotspot and higher resolution video streaming.

Looking ahead, T-Mobile indicates that the Magenta MAX 55 will let subscribers have up to four lines on a plan, up from two.

T-Mobile outlines its two Magenta Unlimited 55 plans