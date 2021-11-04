Being a T-Mobile subscriber just became a little more beneficial. Thursday sees the wireless service provider adding another streaming service to its roster of perks and benefits, this time in the form of Paramount Plus.

Starting immediately, new and existing customers on both T-Mobile and Sprint can receive 12 months of Paramount+ Essential at no additional cost. This includes those on postpaid wireless and home internet plans through the carrier.

This marks the third major streaming service provider to be folded into the T-Mobile benefits following Netflix and, more recently, Apple TV+. Valued at $4.99 per month, it’s free for a year to those who take advantage and will revert to the standard rate upon completion.

Paramount+ provides access to more than 30,000 episodes of TV shows from networks such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Smithsonian Channel. Moreover, it includes breaking news from CBSN and championship sports. And much like other networks, it provides its own original content, too.

If you are a current or prospective T-Mobile customer and want to learn more about the Paramount+ offer, head to the wireless service provider’s website.