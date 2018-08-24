T-Mobile customers may have had their personal information leaked

T-Mobile customers may have cause for concern, as it is possible some of your personal details were accessed recently. T-Mobile has released a statement regarding the incident which occurred on August 20. On the day in question, T-Mobile’s cybersecurity team detected the breach and promptly shut down the attempt to access any unauthorized information and informed the authorities.

What was accessed

The good news is, according to the statement your social security number, financial info, and password were not accessed. The bad news is, it is possible they gained access to one or more of the following information including your name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or postpaid).

What should you do

All customers affected have been or will be notified soon. If you do not receive a notification it means your account was not part of this breach. If you received a notification or need any more information regarding the breach you can reach out to T-Mobile through one of the following methods.

T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers can dial 611

Use two-way messaging through MyT-Mobile.com

Use the T-Mobile app

Use iMessage through Apple Business Chat

Schedule a call back from the Team of Experts through the T-Mobile app or MyT-Mobile.com

It is also recommended that you take this time to change your passwords. Regularly changing your passwords is one of the best ways to prevent unauthorized access to your accounts. Especially after an incident like the one above has occurred.