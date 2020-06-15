T-Mobile details launches for Samsung Galaxy A series

The Galaxy A71 5G is the first of multiple devices expected this summer and launches at just $300.

T-Mobile on Monday confirmed that it will soon offer multiple Samsung Galaxy A series phones across its various network brands. Indeed, T-Mobile, Metro, and Sprint will each carry different Samsung Galaxy a models this summer.

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a lower cost approach to smartphones, providing consumers with the familiar brand and plenty of hardware, yet at lower prices. As more buyers tighten their budgets, the Galaxy A line becomes more appealing.

First up will be the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G which arrives on June 19. For a limited time customers can save $300 on the phone when adding a line or switching to T-Mobile. Doing so drops the price in half; its full retail price is $600.

The Galaxy A71 5G will be the least expensive 5G phone from T-Mobile yet, coming in some hundreds of dollars cheaper than other brands and models. At just $300 it will be far and away the cheapest way to get a 5G phone from T-Mobile.

Sprint customers can also get the Galaxy A71 5G at a discount, too. Normally it will be priced $25 per month, but for a limited time it will be $0 down and just $15 per month.

Key specifications for the Galaxy A71 5G include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, four rear cameras, and 25W fast charging. Under the hood you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB of storage (w/ up to 1TB via microSD), and 6GB RAM.

Future Releases

As for the other Samsung Galaxy A series phones coming to T-Mobile and its brands, here’s a quick breakdown.

T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A21 ($250) – June 26

Samsung Galaxy A11 – later this summer

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G – later this summer

Sprint

Samsung Galaxy A21 ($250) – -June 26

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G – later this summer

Metro

Samsung Galaxy A01 ($160) – June 22

Samsung Galaxy A21 ($250) – June 29

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G – later this summer