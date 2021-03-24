T-Mobile announced it will soon begin offering its T-Mobile Tuesdays incentives and promotions to its Metro prepaid brand. Effective Tuesday, March 30, the weekly exclusive offers, discounts, and perks will be available to those who subscribe to Metro by T-Mobile.

With this move T-Mobile becomes the only wireless company to provide both prepaid and postpaid customers with the freebies and goodies.

Advertisements

Back for a sixth year in a row, T-Mobile customers will be able to pick up a full year of MLB.TV subscription just for being a subscriber. Worth about $130 were you to purchase it on your own, it’s available to every line on an account.

With MLB.TV, customers won’t just get to continue watching games while they’re away from the ballpark, they’ll get exclusive looks into world of baseball with features, documentaries and classic games. Fans can stream every out-of-market game live or on-demand, with live game DVR controls to pause and rewind in HD.

If you want to take advantage of the offer, you’ll want to sign up before April 6 at 5AM EST because that begins a new T-Mobile Tuesday and the deal goes away.

To get MLB.TV, customers need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to their mobile device, verify an eligible phone number, save the offer, and redeem.