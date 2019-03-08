T-Mobile takes free-flying skydiving experience to NYC for Galaxy S10

It’s a big day for Samsung as its Galaxy S10 line of phones is now available. With multiple models offered across multiple carriers, it’s pretty much Samsung season.

While some of you might have already pre-ordered your Galaxy S10 and are just waiting for it to show up, others are going out this weekend to grab one. Given there are a number of service providers vying for your attention, each will do something a little different to stand out.

T-Mobile, as it is often wont to do, is in New York City today, giving consumers a chance to see how the latest flagship phone “flies” on its network. Indeed, the carrier is in Herald Square from 9:30AM – 5:00PM EST with a vertical wind tunnel.

“T-Mobile customers soar above the rest on America’s fastest LTE network, and these new Samsung Galaxy superphones really fly. But you know, we feel bad for anyone stuck with the carriers… everyone deserves to experience the speed and thrill of the Un-carrier, so come hang with us in Herald Square today — we’ll take you flying. Literally.” – John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

If you’re in New York and have a chance to get over to see its event, T-Mobile is giving people the chance to experience terminal velocity in the wind tunnel. Have your picture taken while in flight or play it safe on the ground.

T-Mobile Experts will be on hand, of course, to demo the new Galaxy S10 phones and its wireless network. Moreover, it will offer up some free swag to attendees and DJ Nessa (HOT97) will be there to spin tunes from 12PM-2PM.

Once you’re ready to purchase the phone, you can take a free pedicab to the T-Mobile Signature Store in Times Square.

T-Mobile offers the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10 Plus in a variety of colors: Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue and Flamingo Pink. Also, the S10 Plus will be sold in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

As for the different storage and memory options, here’s what T-Mobile has available.

S10e – 128GB ($750) and 256GB

S10 – 128GB ($900) and 512GB

S10 Plus – 128GB ($1,000), 512GB and 1TB

Promotions

All new and existing T-Mobile customers can take advantage of different deals, in store, online, and by phone.

Four unlimited lines with four new Galaxy S10e phones included for just $40 per line. Just trade in an eligible device per line or add a line with AutoPay, after monthly bill credits.

Half off the S10e and up to $390 off the S10 and S10+ with trade in OR a new line

New and single line T-Mobile ONE customers get a third line free with AutoPay after monthly bill credits when you add a second line

T-Mobile’s Metro brand will also offer the Galaxy S10e in Prism Blue and Galaxy S10 Plus in Prism White. Pricing is $750 and $1,000, respectively.