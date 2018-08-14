T-Mobile offers a free network trial in select locations across the US

Do you live in Boston, MA or Austin, TX or Atlanta, GA? If you do, we have an interesting piece of news to share with you.

T-Mobile is giving you the opportunity to experience its network for free for up to 30 days or up to 30GB of data (whichever comes first).

To take advantage of the offer you will have to sign up online to receive a small trial device that needs to be connected to your phone. There are no additional costs attached to the trial. Simply use the trial device to experience the T-Mobile network for up to 30GB of LTE data or 30 days. You’ll be able to continue to use your own phone and number. So there’s also no switching involved.

See how it feels to be on T-Mobile by signing-up for a free trial

Once you’ve completed the registration process, you’ll get the trial device mailed to you within 2-days. The trial package includes a SIM card that you need to insert in the trial device.

Keep in mind that once you’ve participated in the network trial, you won’t be eligible to participate again for the next 6 months.

If after the trial is over you find that you’ve enjoyed the experience, simply head out to the local T-Mobile store and join the ranks of Magenta subscribers.

The trial experience is currently available only for residents of Boston, Austin and Atlanta.

T-Mobile says it knows how hard switching can be, which is why it’s offering this network trial to allow people to experience the perks of being on T-Mobile without the hassle.

In related news, T-Mobile will be giving away 9 Galaxy Note 9 smartphones this Thursday. So if you want the chance to win Samsung’s latest flagship, don’t forget to join the sweepstakes.

The Galaxy Note 9 launched a few days ago with monster specs, but also with a beastly price. Which makes winning one even more appealing.