T-Mobile is giving away nine Samsung Galaxy Note 9s this Tuesday

Every week, T-Mobile gives its subscribers access bunch of cool freebies via its T-Mobile Tuesday promotions.

This usually includes stuff like discounts on Shell gasoline or free Red bulls. But this week T-Mobile will be giving away something far more exciting.

To celebrate the launch of Samsung’s new flagship, T-Mobile is offering you the chance to win one of the nine Galaxy Note 9s. What’s more, the winners will also receive a $372 check from the Magenta carrier. The total value of a prize is $1,172.

Win a Galaxy Note 9 at T-Mobile this week

The good news is that you don’t necessarily have to be a T-Mobile subscribe to enter the sweepstakes. Simply go to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com and follow the instructions to receive a game to play.

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber, you can join the contest by accessing the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your device. Don’t have the app yet? Get it from here.

You’ll need to act fast if you want to enter the giveaway. So make sure you register between Tuesday, August 14 from 1 p.m EDT until 4:59 EDT on August 15.

Like always, T-Mobile is also offering a bunch of other stuff this Tuesday. This includes a free online course, diploma and toolkit from Shaw Academy. On top of that, users will be able get a one-night disc rental from Redbox, discounts on hotel rooms at HotelStorm and 30% off and free shipping from Reebok’s online store.

We should also remind you at this point that T-Mobile has another deal related to the Galaxy Note 9. Trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy device and you’ll be able to get up to 50% off the purchase of a new and shiny Note 9.

Obviously winning a free Galaxy Note 9 sounds far more appealing, especially considering its huge price. So we wish you good luck in the sweepstakes!