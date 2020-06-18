T-Mobile gives Sprint customers its T-Mobile Tuesdays perks

T-Mobile on Thursday announced that Sprint subscribers will soon be able to reap the benefits that come with the T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program.

Starting from June 23, Sprint customers can look forward to the weekly collection of free and discounted food, services, and items. Additionally, they’ll also be eligible to enter the giveaways and sweepstakes.

According to T-Mobile, it has given away more than $900 million of free stuff in the four years it has offered the T-Mobile Tuesdays program.

Looking ahead to this summer, subscribers can look forward to some $2 million in prizes, including a Tesla Model 3 and 20 Samsung Galaxy A71 5G phones.

20 sweepstakes winners for Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

$100,000 total in cash prizes

Tesla Model 3 and more

50 Starbucks Stars for a free cup of coffee, tea or bakery item

Food every week with offers from Burger King, Popeyes, Baskin-Robbins and more

Three months of Postmates Unlimited for free delivery

Unlimited access to MyTelemedicine through the rest of the year

Boosted fuel savings from Shell and the Fuel Rewards program with $0.25 off per gallon for four weeks

T-Mobile Swag including a free T-Mobile rainbow belt bag as part of the Un-carrier’s celebration of Pride on June 23rd and picked up at T-Mobile and Sprint retail stores