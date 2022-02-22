TCL XE 5G

The TCL 30 XE 5G is coming to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile this Friday, February 25. This device is going to cost $198 at T-Mobile or $199 at Metro.

For less than $200 you are getting a decently specced device. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The TCL 30 XE 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of onboard storage but that is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.

You are getting a triple camera setup with a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera. It has a 4500mAh battery but unfortunately runs Android 11. TCL even included an 18W charger in the box for fast charging. For security, you get face-unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor.

This is a well-rounded device for under $200. It is by no means going to be a speed burner, but it will be adequate as a daily driver if you keep your expectations tempered.

