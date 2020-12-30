T-Mobile is notifying customers about a security breach

If you received a text message from T-Mobile about a security incident, then you’re not alone. It appears the Uncarrier experienced a security breach and began notifying its customers yesterday. A post regarding the text message about the security alert was submitted to the T-Mobile subreddit a little over 24 hours ago where several users confirmed receiving the same message.

The good news is, the issue has already been resolved, and the data accessed did not include “names on the account, physical or email addresses, financial data, credit card information, social security numbers, tax ID, passwords, or PINs.”

However, the data that may have been accessed could include your “phone number, number of lines subscribed to on your account and, in some cases, call-related information collected as part of the normal operation of your wireless service.”

A spokesperson from T-Mobile confirmed with Android Police that the security breach happened and it has now been shut down. The article also mentions that the incident took place back in November.

As far as security incidents go, this one is pretty benign. However, just because the culprits didn’t get access to your name, password, PIN, credit card info, social security number, or tax ID doesn’t mean it’s not serious. The information that was accessed could provide details about your device and even your general location.

If you’ve been affected and want more information about the event, T-Mobile suggests calling its customer service number 1-800-937-8997 to speak with a representative.