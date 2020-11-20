T-Mobile is the first major carrier to enable 988 emergency health services

Beginning today, T-Mobile subscribers nationwide can dial 988 to be connected to a network of approximately 180 crisis centers run by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The call is 100 percent free, and will connect you with professionally trained counselors when you are in need of mental support.

With this announcement, T-Mobile is the first major wireless provider to enable the 988 emergency lifeline for those in needing support with mental health issues. That puts T-Mobile nearly two-years ahead of the July 2020 deadline set by the FCC, and with the current state of the world, it couldn’t come soon enough.

According to the latest data from the CDC “15.4 million American adults seriously thought about, made a plan for, or attempted suicide.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, research shows clinical anxiety and depression are on the rise with one-third of Americans showing signs of mental health issues.

Additionally, we lose 48,000 lives each year to suicide, with a death occurring every 11 minutes. Our veterans are some of the hardest hit, averaging 17.6 of them taking their own lives every day. Going into the holidays with many of us unable to get together with our families is sure to exacerbate the problem.

That’s why T-Mobile thought it was more important than ever to speed up the process and activate this free life-saving service on its network.

T-Mobile modified its nationwide network to translate and route 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, updated its billing system to ensure no customer will be charged for using the service and created a bounce-back message so anyone texting 988 on the T-Mobile network will get an immediate response advising them to place a voice call to 988.

It has been a rough year for all of us, and if you or someone you know needs help, make sure they know about this free essential service offered through T-Mobile.