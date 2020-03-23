T-Mobile launches $15 Connect plan ahead of schedule

T-Mobile will make its its budget-minded Connect plan available on March 25th well ahead of its intended debut. Originally expected after the finalization of the Sprint merger, the new option arrives at an all-important time.

Intended for Americans who work with tight budgets or who have very minimal needs, the $15 Connect plan provides for unlimited talk and text with 2GB data. A $25 monthly option allows for up to 5GB of data.

Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many facing financial strain, time is of the essence.. With T-Mobile Connect, we’re giving those hardest hit an even more affordable way to stay in touch…”

There are some fairly significant differences between the standard plans and what’s available in the Connect options. Video streaming is limited to 480p, for instance, and there’s no hotspot capabilities. Moreover, there’s no option to add data should you use your allotted amount.

As a perk, T-Mobile customers on these new plans will receive an additional 500MB of monthly data every year at no additional cost. This is promised for the next five years.

T-Mobile’s prepaid brand, Metro, will also offer discounted rate plans and incentives starting March 25. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

For the next two months, Metro is offering a $15 plan – that’s half the price of the current most affordable plan. For 60 days after customers activate, it’s just $15 per month for unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data.

New and current Metro customers with any voice line can also get a free 8” tablet (via rebate redemption) with a $15 unlimited tablet data plan.

MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off, and the $35 per month data plan will include 20GB — double the normal monthly data — for the next 60 days.