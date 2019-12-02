T-Mobile launches 5G network ahead of schedule

It only be a few days difference, but T-Mobile’s 5G network has gone live ahead of its planned launch date. Indeed, 600MHz “low-band” 5G is now available across more than one million square miles.

According to T-Mobile, its 5G network covers more than 200 million Americans living in more than 5,000 cities and towns. T-Mobile offers a map of its coverage with the capability of zooming in to city levels. Additionally, it does have an actual list (PDF) of cities which should see 5G speeds.

“5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) Few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we’re committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey.”

As a reminder, you’ll need to ensure your phone is properly equipped in order to take advantage of 5G data speeds and capabilities. T-Mobile is now selling the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, two handsets capable of supporting the faster network.

Looking ahead a few days, T-Mobile indicates its prepaid brand, Metro, will offer access to the 5G network. Keep an eye out for more information on that in the coming week.