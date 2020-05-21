T-Mobile launches “Connecting Heroes”, provides free unlimited service to first responders

Carriers have felt an immense obligation to Americans during the current situation, and have taken many steps in line with the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge.

Now, T-Mobile, newly merged with Sprint, has launched the Connecting Heroes program. This program pledges $7.7 billion dollars over the next 10 years towards keeping first responder agencies connected to critical wireless infrastructure.

The two main pillars of this initiative are providing free unlimited plans to first responder agencies as well as ensuring that they have network priority. The plan includes free unlimited 5G access, 1 gigabyte of 4G LTE hotspot data that downgrades to 3G afterwards, Mobile without Borders, and 480p video streaming. Individuals can upgrade this plan for $15 to get 20 gigabytes of mobile hotspot, unlimited texting, international data connections, and free texting + unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi.

For first responders to be eligible for this, the agency needs to create a business account and adhere to the criteria laid out on the Connecting Heroes Page. Ineligible first responders can sign up on an individual basis via the Magenta First Responder plans.

T-Mobile wants to give thanks to other customers as well, though. Sprint + T-Mobile customers can get a free iPhone SE or a deep discount on a flagship from another brand with an eligible trade-in, with no need to add a line or anything else. This promotion lasts from Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25.

You can watch the announcement from CEO Mike Sievert below.