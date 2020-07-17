T-Mobile makes robocall and scam protection free for all customers

T-Mobile this week announced a new initiative it calls Scam Shield. Available for all T-Mobile, Metro, and Sprint customers, it’s a suite of technologies designed to stop scam calls and robocalling.
Scam Shield features, which will be made available at no cost, arrive at a crucial time. Scam phone calls seem to be running rampant, especially with the ongoing pandemic. According to T-Mobile, Americans have lost more than $80 million in fraudulent COVID-related activity in 2020 alone.
Scam Shield is the first Un-carrier announcement since the Sprint merger and will be offered to new and existing T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers.
All customers can opt to have all scam and robocolls automatically blocked today, for free, by dialing #662# on their handset. Starting July 24th, T-Mobile and Metro customers can download a free Scam Shield app that features additional options and settings for managing such calls.
Scam Shield
- Free Scam ID and Blocking. Suspicious calls are flagged, and customers can turn on scam blocking to never see those calls again.
- Free, Enhanced Caller ID. If we know who’s calling, you’ll know who is calling. And with new improvements, you’ll know when the number is verified as coming from a real person or business.
- Free Second Number. Introducing T-Mobile PROXY, a second number to keep your personal number personal.
- Free Number Change. If your personal number becomes a spam magnet, get a clean slate with a new number.
- Free Scam Shield App. The central spot to activate these new protections and, for an extra charge, unlock more advanced call controls. Sprint customers now get free protections — previously an added charge — in the upgraded Call Screener app.
- Free Be ID Aware Service. Get ID monitoring and alerts for 12 months from the experts at McAfee, available for a limited time.
Hanging up on Sprint
Effective August 2, the Sprint brand will fully transition to T-Mobile, effectively retiring the name and look. Most legacy Sprint stores will get a refresh with T-Mobile’s signature magenta color.
