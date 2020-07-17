T-Mobile makes robocall and scam protection free for all customers

T-Mobile this week announced a new initiative it calls Scam Shield. Available for all T-Mobile, Metro, and Sprint customers, it’s a suite of technologies designed to stop scam calls and robocalling.

Scam Shield features, which will be made available at no cost, arrive at a crucial time. Scam phone calls seem to be running rampant, especially with the ongoing pandemic. According to T-Mobile, Americans have lost more than $80 million in fraudulent COVID-related activity in 2020 alone.

Scam Shield is the first Un-carrier announcement since the Sprint merger and will be offered to new and existing T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers.

All customers can opt to have all scam and robocolls automatically blocked today, for free, by dialing #662# on their handset. Starting July 24th, T-Mobile and Metro customers can download a free Scam Shield app that features additional options and settings for managing such calls.

Scam Shield

Free Scam ID and Blocking . Suspicious calls are flagged, and customers can turn on scam blocking to never see those calls again.

. Suspicious calls are flagged, and customers can turn on scam blocking to never see those calls again. Free, Enhanced Caller ID. If we know who’s calling, you’ll know who is calling. And with new improvements, you’ll know when the number is verified as coming from a real person or business.

If we know who’s calling, you’ll know who is calling. And with new improvements, you’ll know when the number is verified as coming from a real person or business. Free Second Number. Introducing T-Mobile PROXY, a second number to keep your personal number personal.

Introducing T-Mobile PROXY, a second number to keep your personal number personal. Free Number Change. If your personal number becomes a spam magnet, get a clean slate with a new number.

If your personal number becomes a spam magnet, get a clean slate with a new number. Free Scam Shield App. The central spot to activate these new protections and, for an extra charge, unlock more advanced call controls. Sprint customers now get free protections — previously an added charge — in the upgraded Call Screener app.

The central spot to activate these new protections and, for an extra charge, unlock more advanced call controls. Sprint customers now get free protections — previously an added charge — in the upgraded Call Screener app. Free Be ID Aware Service. Get ID monitoring and alerts for 12 months from the experts at McAfee, available for a limited time.

Hanging up on Sprint

Effective August 2, the Sprint brand will fully transition to T-Mobile, effectively retiring the name and look. Most legacy Sprint stores will get a refresh with T-Mobile’s signature magenta color.

More Information

If you’d like to learn more about what T-Mobile is offering in the way of Scam Shield, head to the provider’s news room. There’s a deeper dive into each of the various new features.