T-Mobile and Metro offering unlimited data, other perks in response to pandemic

T-Mobile on Friday announced it is implementing temporary changes to help workers and students who will need to operate from home during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

For the next 60 days, T-Mobile and Metro is giving all customers unlimited and/or increased data allotments. Additionally, T-Mobile is making international calling free from the US to countries heavily impacted by the virus.

Now, more than ever, as school and workplace closures are happening each day, reliable internet connectivity is crucial. So today we are stepping up to take measures that will ensure that ALL current T-Mobile customers on plans that currently have data are provided the unlimited connectivity they need to learn and work.

Indeed, T-Mobile and Metro subscribers with any data plan will have unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days. Moreover, the same customers will soon have an extra 20GB of mobile hotspot data to use.

Lifeline program participants on the T-Mobile network get an extra 5GB of data per month during the same period. T-Mobile is also upping the data allowance for schools and students who use the EmpowerED digital learning program.

While T-Mobile stores will remain open, customers who are quarantined, or who wish to avoid going out in public, can take advantage of free two-day shipping for the next 60 days.