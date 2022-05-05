Roughly one year after its launch, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service is getting the “Un-carrier” treatment. Effective immediately, potential subscribers can test drive the service for up to 15 days without incurring any charges.

Dubbed “Internet Freedom”, the initiative lets customers try out the service for free using one of its gateway devices. Should things not go as well as you’d hope, simply return the gateway and you’ll owe nothing. Otherwise, consider yourself a “5G Home Internet” subscriber.

“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren’t done, we’ve undoubtedly changed if for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband.”

It’s a great way to test out how fast things can be, good or bad, without breaking any standing commitments with other service providers.

In a related note, T-Mobile will help you break up with your current internet provider by covering early termination fees. That is to say you’ll receive a prepaid Mastercard with up to $500 on it for breaking that contract.

Home Internet runs $50 per month; T-Mobile pledges to keep the monthly rate where it is with its Price Lock. Moreover, that’s the cost with taxes and fees included.

T-Mobile subscribers who already have a Magenta Max plan can add Home Internet to their account as if it were a standard line. This puts the monthly fee at just $30 and it, too, is locked in with Price Lock.

Going forward, T-Mobile will give its broadband customers the same perks and benefits it extends to its phone plans. The T-Mobile Tuesday program will dangle freebies, discounts, and more at no additional cost.

Starting May 10 T-Mobile kicks off one of its biggest promotions yet, with $50 discounts on any streaming device (Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, etc.) and 50% off YouTube TV for a full year.

As great as this sounds, all of it hinges on whether you can take advantage of the service, right? To check whether it’s available in your neighborhood, head to T-Mobile’s website and plug in your address.