T-Mobile offering free smartphones with new lines

Getting a phone on a discount is nice, but you know what’s even nicer? Free ones. Knowing this, T-Mobile is currently offering a number of devices for free to customers who sign up for its Magenta rate plan or higher.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

SEE ALSO: Samsung refreshes Galaxy A series of phones for US

There are five models of smartphones on the list right now, each of which might be a good options for the back-to-school crowd. Four of them are already available and one of them comes to T-Mobile in just a few days time.

All that’s required to get one of these phone for free is to sign up for a $40 Magenta or higher rate plan. The cost of the phones come in the form of a bill credit that’s applied each month over the span of two years.

With a savings of up to $200 each phone, a family of four can get up to $800 in free devices. Customers will still have to pay the $40 per month for each device, but free phones never hurt, right?

New phones at T-Mobile

You might be interested in the Samsung Galaxy A10e even if you’re not adding a line of service. It’s a pretty solid mid-range affair that won’t break the bank. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A20 is also headed to T-Mobile on July 26, too.

The Samsung Galaxy A10e is priced at $0 down and $7.30/month for 24 months, or a full retail price of $175. The Samsung Galaxy A20 is available at $10/down and $10/month over 24 months with its full retail price at $250. Note this is for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).