T-Mobile offers customers $25 tickets to Live Nation concerts

T-Mobile will give its customers $25 concert tickets to top concerts this summer as part of its latest T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Starting June 11, subscribers can purchase up to four seats to popular touring acts.
The discounted seats will be available throughout the summer as part of a deal between T-Mobile and Live Nation. Each customer can purchase up to four tickets with each T-Mobile Tuesday code.
Among the tours and shows available to T-Mobile Tuesday customers at the start of the promotion.
- 311 & Dirty Heads
- Alice Cooper
- Blink 182 & Lil Wayne
- Breaking Benjamin
- Brad Paisley
- Brantley Gilbert
- Bryan Adams / Billy Idol
- Bush & +Live+
- Chris Young
- Heart
- Kidz Bop
- KORN x Alice In Chains
- Mary J Blige & NAS
- Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
- Papa Roach
- Rascal Flatts
- Shinedown
- Slipknot
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons
- Third Eye Blind
- Train & Goo Goo Dolls
- UB40 / Shaggy
- Wiz Khalifa
According to T-Mobile, new codes will be added every week during the summer season as will new shows. What’s more, customers can receive on-site perks like dedicated concession express lanes, fast lane entry, and branded lawn chair rentals.
Tickets are available in a first-served basis and T-Mobile subscribers can check once every two weeks for a new code.