T-Mobile offers customers $25 tickets to Live Nation concerts

T-Mobile will give its customers $25 concert tickets to top concerts this summer as part of its latest T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Starting June 11, subscribers can purchase up to four seats to popular touring acts.

The discounted seats will be available throughout the summer as part of a deal between T-Mobile and Live Nation. Each customer can purchase up to four tickets with each T-Mobile Tuesday code.

Among the tours and shows available to T-Mobile Tuesday customers at the start of the promotion.

  • 311 & Dirty Heads
  • Alice Cooper
  • Blink 182 & Lil Wayne
  • Breaking Benjamin
  • Brad Paisley
  • Brantley Gilbert
  • Bryan Adams / Billy Idol
  • Bush & +Live+
  • Chris Young
  • Heart
  • Kidz Bop
  • KORN x Alice In Chains
  • Mary J Blige & NAS
  • Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
  • Papa Roach
  • Rascal Flatts
  • Shinedown
  • Slipknot
  • Smashing Pumpkins
  • Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons
  • Third Eye Blind
  • Train & Goo Goo Dolls
  • UB40 / Shaggy
  • Wiz Khalifa

According to T-Mobile, new codes will be added every week during the summer season as will new shows. What’s more, customers can receive on-site perks like dedicated concession express lanes, fast lane entry, and branded lawn chair rentals.

Tickets are available in a first-served basis and T-Mobile subscribers can check once every two weeks for a new code.

