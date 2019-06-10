T-Mobile offers customers $25 tickets to Live Nation concerts

T-Mobile will give its customers $25 concert tickets to top concerts this summer as part of its latest T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Starting June 11, subscribers can purchase up to four seats to popular touring acts.

The discounted seats will be available throughout the summer as part of a deal between T-Mobile and Live Nation. Each customer can purchase up to four tickets with each T-Mobile Tuesday code.

Among the tours and shows available to T-Mobile Tuesday customers at the start of the promotion.

311 & Dirty Heads

Alice Cooper

Blink 182 & Lil Wayne

Breaking Benjamin

Brad Paisley

Brantley Gilbert

Bryan Adams / Billy Idol

Bush & +Live+

Chris Young

Heart

Kidz Bop

KORN x Alice In Chains

Mary J Blige & NAS

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

Papa Roach

Rascal Flatts

Shinedown

Slipknot

Smashing Pumpkins

Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

Third Eye Blind

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

UB40 / Shaggy

Wiz Khalifa

According to T-Mobile, new codes will be added every week during the summer season as will new shows. What’s more, customers can receive on-site perks like dedicated concession express lanes, fast lane entry, and branded lawn chair rentals.

Tickets are available in a first-served basis and T-Mobile subscribers can check once every two weeks for a new code.