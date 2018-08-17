OnePlus finally strikes a deal with a US-based carrier

OnePlus’ next-flagship, the 6T will launch in a few months and it’s going to be a special device, at least from one point a view.

According to people familiar with the matter who have been talking to CNET, OnePlus and T-Mobile have partnered up to sell the 6T in the US.

The report claims this is a sure affair, although the process of technical approval might cause some delay. Either way, the unlocked global version of the 6T will also be available via the company’s official e-store.

OnePlus 6T to be the first OnePlus device to be sold by a US carrier?

The standard model will, of course, be compatible with GSM networks including T-Mobile and AT&T. But the 6T will come with support for the carrier’s 600MHz extended range LTE technology.

If the report is true, OnePlus is headed for a triumph that has eluded so many of its Chinese compatriots. Not so long ago, Huawei came so-very close to signing a deal with Verizon and AT&T.

But before the deal could go through, the two companies backed out, leaving Huawei high and dry. The Chinese tech giant still sells some models in the US through third-party retailers, although lawmakers recently banned government employees from using its devices due to hacking concerns.

Yet, unlike Huawei, OnePlus is a small company with no interest in security-sensitive businesses like telecommunications and networking equipment. So we believe there’s a pretty good chance that T-Mobile will start offering the OnePlus 6T later this year.

So far info related to the OnePlus 6T is pretty scarce. Even so, some believe the phone will bear a striking resemblance to the recently launched Oppo R17. The phone features a unique notch that’s very small and is shaped as a half-circle that appears to be dripping down from the top bezel. If the OnePlus 6T ends up looking like this, we’re sure many fans would approve.