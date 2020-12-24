T-Mobile releases list of devices that will stop working next month

You guys remember the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge? Or how about your good ol’ Nexus 9. Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but soon, you won’t be able to use either of those devices on T-Mobile’s network.

Some internal documents from T-Mobile were given to Android Police, stating that they were planning to make some changes to their network starting January 29th, also listing a set of devices that would stop working on T-Mobile at that point due to them not being “able to receive a manufacturer software update”. Here is the full list:

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
  • HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle
  • HTC Desire 650
  • Google Nexus 9
  • Huawei Mate 8
  • Huawei P9
  • Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6
  • Netgear Arlo Security Camera System
  • OnePlus 1
  • Quanta Dragon IR7
  • Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos
  • Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
  • Sony Xperia Z3
  • Sony Xperia Z3 Orion
  • Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion
  • Soyea M02
  • ZTE ZMax

As I joked about above, these devices are quite old, but if you have any of them running on T-Mobile, you should receive correspondence soon, as well as encouraging you to contact T-Mobile for upgrade options.

Update: T-Mobile will provide free replacements for people affected by this change, with customers being able to choose one of four devices: the Samsung Galaxy A21, Samsung Galaxy A11, Alcatel GO FLIP 3, or a T-Mobile REVVL 4.

 

 

