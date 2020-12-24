T-Mobile releases list of devices that will stop working next month

You guys remember the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge? Or how about your good ol’ Nexus 9. Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but soon, you won’t be able to use either of those devices on T-Mobile’s network.

Some internal documents from T-Mobile were given to Android Police, stating that they were planning to make some changes to their network starting January 29th, also listing a set of devices that would stop working on T-Mobile at that point due to them not being “able to receive a manufacturer software update”. Here is the full list:

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

HTC Desire 650

Google Nexus 9

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6

Netgear Arlo Security Camera System

OnePlus 1

Quanta Dragon IR7

Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

Soyea M02

ZTE ZMax As I joked about above, these devices are quite old, but if you have any of them running on T-Mobile, you should receive correspondence soon, as well as encouraging you to contact T-Mobile for upgrade options. Update: T-Mobile will provide free replacements for people affected by this change, with customers being able to choose one of four devices: the Samsung Galaxy A21, Samsung Galaxy A11, Alcatel GO FLIP 3, or a T-Mobile REVVL 4.