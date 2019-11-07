T-Mobile reveals a number of initiatives for post-Sprint merger

The "New T-Mobile" will provide free services to first responders and low-income households.

T-Mobile on Thursday held its first Un-carrier event based on the “New T-Mobile”. Designed to paint a picture of a post-Sprint merger, it revealed three initiatives or commitments that customers can look forward to in the coming years.

The next few years will see T-Mobile offering free talk, text, and data to first responders, free data to millions of homes, and a dirt cheap rate plan.

All of the initiatives are based on a deeper, broader high capacity network that results in a blended 5G network. The idea is to not only roll out 5G coverage to hundreds of millions of Americans but to provide it “for good.”

As T-Mobile sees it, adding its low-band to Sprint‘s mid-band frequencies should result in 14x the capacity that T-Mobile might otherwise offer. That means more towers and sites and 10x data speeds.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what T-Mobile has up its sleeve.

Connecting Heroes Initiative

Connecting Heroes is a 10-year commitment to provide free unlimited talk, text and smartphone data available to first responders at public and non-profit state and local police, fire and EMS first responders.

According to T-Mobile’s calculations, this should result in some $7.7 billion saved over ten years, money that could be better utilized elsewhere.

Starting immediately, any public and non-profit state, county or city police, fire or EMS agency interested in signing up for the Connecting Heroes Initiative get on the waitlist at T-Mobile.

Project 10Million

Project 10Million is a $10 billion commitment to provide free internet to ten million households who might otherwise not have access. Qualified customers in the US and Puerto Rico will receive up to 100GB of free internet per year for the next five years.

T-Mobile Connect

Once the merger goes through, T-Mobile will offer a T-Mobile Connect plan which gives customers unlimited talk and text with 2GB of high-speed data for just $15 per month. That’s about half the price of the current offering and it’s available to anyone.

Not only will T-Mobile lock the price down for five years, it will add 500MB per month to the account for each year. The data pool automatically gets bigger. After two years, for example, it will be 3GB per month and still cost just $15 per month.

Learn more about each of these initiatives by reading the press announcement.