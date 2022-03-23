T-Mobile this week announced new Connect by T-Mobile plans for its prepaid customers with options as low as $10 per month.

In short, these are the no-frill (read as: bare bones) plans that help people stay connected. That is to say they come with talk, text, and data, and little else.

The new Connect by T-Mobile rate plans go into effect March 25 and shake out as follows:

$10 per month plus tax for 1000 minutes of talk, 1000 texts and 1GB of high-speed smartphone data

$15 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 3GB of high-speed smartphone data

$25 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 6GB of high-speed smartphone data

$35 per month plus tax, for unlimited talk, text and 12 GB of high-speed smartphone data

Indeed, the $10 plan is the lowest ever offered by T-Mobile and comes at a perfect time. With rising inflation and the economy in flux, it’s the perfect way to tighten up the budget for people will little expendable income.

The Connect by T-Mobile plans do not require any credit checks and include benefits like Scam Shield protection and free Caller ID. Moreover, they included access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.

Worth noting, though, is that these new options do not come with T-Mobile Tuesdays or some of the other benefits found with more standard plans. Also, should one hit the data allowance in the month, they’ll have to wait until the next cycle or purchase a data pass.

Interested consumers can check out a T-Mobile store, swing by a retailer, or go online to T-Mobile’s website to learn more or sign up for service.