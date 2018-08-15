T-Mobile gets personal with customer support and teams up with Pandora

No more robots for T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is getting more personal with their support. From now on when you call T-Mobile in need of help you’re going to get a real human being. Not only that but T-Mobile promises no more run around by being bouncing around the call center.

Team of Experts

Traditionally when you would call for support you would get a robot or bounced from person to person, hoping to find someone who could solve your problem. All the while having to re-explain your issue again and again to each new agent. T-Mobile is putting a stop to all of this madness. Beginning today when you call you’ll get a real person and not just any person but a Team of Experts.

Similar to how Best Buy has the Geek Squad and Apple has their Geniuses, T-Mobile will connect you with a Team of Experts to solve your problem. This highly trained team is dedicated to you with knowledge of a wide range of topics. What that means for you is, less time explaining yourself and more time getting your issue resolved.

The Un-carrier believes that real problems deserve real people. Which is why this tight-knit group of Experts will be ready to serve you whenever you call or message. If you’re wondering how much this is going to cost you, then here’s the even better news. It is 100% free.

How to Contact

You might have gotten used to other brands telling you when to call and living by their schedule. T-Mobile will have none of that, with the Un-carrier you are the one in control. Your Team of Experts will be available 24/7 at your convenience. If you’d rather schedule a call back that’s fine as well.

Soon you’ll even have the ability to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to schedule your callback. T-Mobile has also launched asynchronous messaging for all customers through the T-Mobile app and iMessage for Apple users.

Beginning today Team of Experts is live for all T-Mobile postpaid customers and being rolled out to business and public sector customers as well. The best way to reach the Team is by dialing 611, messaging through the T-Mobile app, or iMessage using Apple Business Chat.

Live Nation and Pandora Plus

To T-Mobile, you’re not just a customer but a rock star, which is why they treat you like one. Through an exclusive deal with Live Nation, you’re about to get some fantastic benefits. Beginning with access to $25 tickets for amphitheater shows and the use of last-minute reserved seats in sold-out sections. This is a first for Live Nation and be on the lookout for more benefits in the future.

Concerts are great, but how are you supposed to get your music in between live shows? T-Mobile thought of that as well and has struck a deal with Pandora. With their new partnership, every T-Mobile customer will get a free 12 months to Pandora Plus through the T-Mobile Tuesday app beginning August 28.

Being a T-Mobile customer just keeps getting better and better as they shake up the industry and show everyone what being the Un-carrier is all about.