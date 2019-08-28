T-Mobile tempts potential switchers with free hotspot test drive

T-Mobile wants to make it as easy as possible for potential for consumers to try out its network. To do so, the service provider has kicked off a new Test Drive initiative.

Most carriers let customers “test” their network by giving them a small window of time where they can return a phone or cancel. It’s backwards thinking, though, because you have to go through the whole process of switching/porting numbers and buying equipment before you get a sense of how it works.

T-Mobile is amping one of its original Un-carrier movies — Test Drive — to give everyone a chance to try the Un-carrier’s expanded LTE network and see how our newest, most powerful signal — 600 MHz Extended Range LTE — reaches further than ever before. With Test Drive, you can try T-Mobile’s LTE network for up to 30 days for FREE — all with your own phone, phone number and apps.

As part of the new Test Drive campaign, T-Mobile will give potential subscribers a mobile hotspot. Good for up to 30 days or 30GB, it allows for consumers to pair their existing phone to check calls, data speeds, and coverage.

There’s no obligation to sign and there are no fees to worry about. Try things out, and if you’re not content, just drop the hotspot off at a T-Mobile store. Or, according to T-Mobile, you can hand it off to a friend at no cost.

