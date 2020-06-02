T-Mobile Tuesdays gives users three months of Google Stadia Pro

T-Mobile Tuesdays is a great app, and service for the carrier’s customers to get exciting offers and deals every Tuesday. This week’s deal will let you grab three months of Google Stadia Pro, giving access to the current library of games and for the months June, July, and August.

If you are not aware of Google Stadia, it is a new way to play video games with the help of cloud computing and streaming. Similar to GeForce Now, you have access to a library of quality AAA games ranging from the Assassins Creed Games, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

With cloud gaming, you don’t have to worry about downloading or installing. Just choose the game you want to play, or buy it, and you’re all set.

You can play Google Stadia on any TV using the latest model of the Chromecast Ultra, but you’ll need a Stadia Controller (sold separately). You can also play on a computer that is able to run Google Chrome through Keybaord and Mouse or a compatible controller.

Lastly, you can also play on your Android smartphone, but the current range of supported phones is very limited.

If you’re curious about the benefit of Google Stadia Pro, here is what you get:

Free games every month

The ability to play games in 4K resolution

Currently, you can get the following games for May:

Destiny 2: The Collection

Grid

Gylt

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

On June 16th, you can get:

Get Packed

Little Nightmares

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

SUPERHOT

Panzer Dragoon Remake

The Elder Scrolls Online

To take advantage of the three months of Google Stadia Pro, you just need to sign in to your T-Mobile Tuesday app where it will give you a code. You can redeem that code after you create a Google Stadia account.