T-Mobile trots out Unlimited 55 plans with discounts for seniors

T-Mobile on Thursday introduced a new set of “Unlimited 55” plans for subscribers who are aged 55 or older. They’re much like the standard options available to customers, but about 40% cheaper per month.

The Unlimited 55 plans are available for single and two-line accounts, and include unlimited talk, text, and data. For those who have two lines on a plan, only one of the users need be aged 55 or older to qualify.

Standard features for the three plans include a dedicated customer service team and inclusion in T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Essentials Unlimited 55

The Essentials Unlimited 55 costs $55 for two lines, or $27.50 each. A single line plan would be priced $40 per month.

Included in the plan are 3G hotspot speeds, roaming in Mexico and Canada at 2G data speeds, and texting abroad.

Magenta Unlimited 55

The Magenta Unlimited 55 runs $70 per month, or $35 each line. Seniors and boomers going it alone costs $50 per month. Taxes and fees are included in the monthly bill here.

For the money, mobile hotspots are boosted to 4G LTE for the first 3GB and data speeds in Mexico and Canada are at 4G LTE speeds for the first 5GB. International texting and data is also available. Additionally, customers get one hour of in-flight Wi-Fi per month.

Magenta Plus Unlimited 55

Priced $45 per line for two lines ($90 total), taxes and fees are also included. It includes faster international data, HD video streams, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, Netflix credits, and voicemail-to-text. Mobile hotposts are boosted to 20GB of 4G LTE.