In an announcement today, T-Mobile declared the start of its holiday season with early deals, rolling out a series of offers for both new and existing customers. Beginning November 16, T-Mobile is setting the stage for holiday shoppers with a range of tech deals that are hard to resist, headlining with free offerings.

The Ultimate Tech Bundle: A Trio of Freebies

For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering an eye-catching Ultimate Tech Bundle. Customers can get their hands on a free smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds from top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel. This bundle includes deals such as a free Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-ins or line additions on select plans, a free Samsung Galaxy Watch6 with a new watch line, and complimentary Samsung Buds2 to complete the package. This deal represents over $1,300 in holiday savings.

Family Plans Just Got More Affordable

Returning by popular demand is T-Mobile’s deal of 4 voice lines for $100/month on the Essentials plan. This offering presents an annual saving of $480 when compared to similar plans from other carriers.

More Free Tech: Smartphones, Smartwatches, and Tablets

T-Mobile isn’t stopping there. They’re also providing free smartphones including the iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Google Pixel 8 under certain conditions. The REVVL 6x 5G is also available for free with any condition trade-in. Additionally, there are offers on free Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, Google Pixel Watch, and the upgraded SyncUP KIDS Watch with video calling, plus 50% off on selected tablets and watches.

Home Broadband Deals

T-Mobile’s home broadband isn’t left out, with offers like a free Amazon Blink smart security package on signing up for 5G Home Internet. A special Black Friday deal includes a free Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K smart TV for online switchers to 5G Home Internet.

Metro by T-Mobile Joins the Festivities

Metro by T-Mobile is also part of the holiday cheer, offering the iPhone 12 or Motorola razr for just $99.99 with a number switch, along with a free Samsung S23 FE for in-store switchers starting November 16. Metro is also waiving all activation fees for a limited time.

Business Deals and More

For business-specific deals, customers can visit T-Mobile’s business offers hub. Additionally, T-Mobile’s 2023 Holiday Gift Guide will showcase all the latest offers from November 16.

For comprehensive details on all these deals, customers can visit T-Mobile’s newsroom at T-Mobile Newsroom.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleVivo X100 Series with Dimensity 9300 is now official
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.