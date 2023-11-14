In an announcement today, T-Mobile declared the start of its holiday season with early deals, rolling out a series of offers for both new and existing customers. Beginning November 16, T-Mobile is setting the stage for holiday shoppers with a range of tech deals that are hard to resist, headlining with free offerings.

The Ultimate Tech Bundle: A Trio of Freebies

For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering an eye-catching Ultimate Tech Bundle. Customers can get their hands on a free smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds from top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel. This bundle includes deals such as a free Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-ins or line additions on select plans, a free Samsung Galaxy Watch6 with a new watch line, and complimentary Samsung Buds2 to complete the package. This deal represents over $1,300 in holiday savings.

Family Plans Just Got More Affordable

Returning by popular demand is T-Mobile’s deal of 4 voice lines for $100/month on the Essentials plan. This offering presents an annual saving of $480 when compared to similar plans from other carriers.

More Free Tech: Smartphones, Smartwatches, and Tablets

T-Mobile isn’t stopping there. They’re also providing free smartphones including the iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Google Pixel 8 under certain conditions. The REVVL 6x 5G is also available for free with any condition trade-in. Additionally, there are offers on free Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, Google Pixel Watch, and the upgraded SyncUP KIDS Watch with video calling, plus 50% off on selected tablets and watches.

Home Broadband Deals

T-Mobile’s home broadband isn’t left out, with offers like a free Amazon Blink smart security package on signing up for 5G Home Internet. A special Black Friday deal includes a free Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K smart TV for online switchers to 5G Home Internet.

Metro by T-Mobile Joins the Festivities

Metro by T-Mobile is also part of the holiday cheer, offering the iPhone 12 or Motorola razr for just $99.99 with a number switch, along with a free Samsung S23 FE for in-store switchers starting November 16. Metro is also waiving all activation fees for a limited time.

Business Deals and More

For business-specific deals, customers can visit T-Mobile’s business offers hub. Additionally, T-Mobile’s 2023 Holiday Gift Guide will showcase all the latest offers from November 16.

For comprehensive details on all these deals, customers can visit T-Mobile’s newsroom at T-Mobile Newsroom.