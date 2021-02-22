T-Mobile on Monday introduced a new “Magenta MAX” premium plan which offers truly unlimited “premium” data. That is to say, users get full-speed 4G and 5G with no restrictions.

The Magenta MAX plan, which replaces the Magenta Plus plan effective February 24, is offered to both consumer and small business accounts. For the money, subscribers get unlimited talk, text, and “premium” data. And rather than throttling your usage at a set amount of usage, you’ll get all-you-can-use, with up to 40GB for mobile hotpsot.

Magenta MAX also comes with other features found in T-Mobile‘s plans, including “Netflix on Us”, T-Mobile Tuesdays, free texting and data in 210 countries, Scam Shield Premium protection, and more.

Magenta MAX is the same as the Magenta Plus plan it replaces, which is $85 per month for a single line with AutoPay discount. A two-line plan brings the price down to $70 per line; three lines are $57 each; four lines are $50 a piece.

T-Mobile is also boosting its core Magenta plan by doubling the Premium Data from 50GB to 100GB per month. Additionally, it is punching the mobile hotspot data up from 3GB to 5GB per month.

