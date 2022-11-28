A recent move by T-Mobile has immediately advanced the nationwide network with the Un-carrier lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G on 5G SA across the country.

Apart from offering faster speeds for customers in the U.S, T-Mobile is able to reduce any lag in the network with lower latency. This improves applications like gaming that require quick responsiveness.

Also, the move is commended as another massive move toward unleashing groundbreaking new applications designed to thrive purely on a 5G network.

Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile admits the company is only “scratching the surface on what 5G can do.” At the moment, 5G keeps making a meaningful impact and changing the way people make use of their devices. It has brought choice and competition to home broadband, improving disaster response, and accomplishing more.

T-Mobile as a network is proving to be not just the biggest promoter in 5G offering. It is also the fastest and most reliable 5G network, especially in the U.S. The company thrives by driving the industry forward with 5G standalone. However, these levels of accomplishments could be celebrated as what can’t be achieved otherwise.

5G SA – new technology and capacity

The move to 5G SA on its ultra-capacity network opens up new vistas for 5G carrier aggregation (NR CA). This combines different layers of the 5G spectrum to provide greater speed and better capacity.

As mentioned in a previous post, the Uncarrier combines three channels of Ultra Capacity 5G. The tests produced peak speeds topping 3 Gbps which experts say is a mind-blowing speed.

T-Mobile customers using the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be first to leverage and enjoy the latest 5G capacity. It should reach their devices in a few weeks. T-Mobile has not announced when this new greater capacity will reach additional devices in the future.

The Un-Carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers about 321 million people across 1.9 million square miles as reported by T-Mobile in a press release. This surpasses the foothold of both AT&T and Verizon when combined.