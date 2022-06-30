We’re officially in the summer season. That means many of us are finding time hit the beach, take in a hike, spend the day at the park, or go camping. Then there are those of us who might also sneak in a day at the pool, a kayak trip down the river, or a few hours of fishing.

Whatever it is you do this summer, you’ll want to make sure you protect your phone. It’s probably the device that you used to navigate to your destination and it’s the very thing that provides a playlist of tunes. We don’t have to tell you that your phone is important.

Also important are your keys, wallet, sunglasses, and other small items that you might not always need but will want to have on hand. Do you really have pockets in that bathing suit and do you want to carry keys and a wallet around?

It all fits in there at once.

The Waterproof Drybox, from Otterbox, is the sort of thing that addresses those very concerns. Yes, it’s that same Otterbox. You know, the one behind those industry-leading tough phone cases.

Measuring around 8.5-inches long by 5-inches wide, the Drybox is a polycarbonate case that’s strong enough to tumble from high places and airtight, too. Indeed, it can withstand being submerged up to 90 feet for up to 30 minutes. It weighs less than a pound but it’s rough and tough just like that grandfather of yours.

Otterbox DryBox Features

Waterproof up to 90 feet for 30 minutes

Tough polycarbonate construction

Stainless-steel hinge and latch pins

Interior foam liner

Easy open/durable latches

Pressure release slot

As strong as it is on the outside, its interior foam is gentle on the inside. You can rest assured knowing that your precious items will be safe from the elements while you dunk, dive, hike, and lounge the day away.

Learn more about the 3250 Series of Drybox from Otterbox at the manufacturer’s website. Pick yours up in your choice of two colors: Black and Trail Side (Tan / Green / RealTree Graphic). $50

