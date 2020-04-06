TCL 10 series gets US pricing and launch details

TCL on Monday started the week with the always important pricing and launch information for its upcoming 10 series of phones.

First announced at CES in January, the 10 family of phones will be comprised of three models, one of which includes support for 5G. Here’s what TCL says we might look for as it relates to the TCL 10 Pro, 10L, and 10 5G.

Both the The TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be available unlocked in the US starting in May. Pricing will be $449 and $249, respectively.

As for the company’s first 5G-ready handset, the 10 5G, it’s expected to arrive later this year. There’s no indication on US pricing just yet, but it’s set to sell for €399 overseas, which shakes out to about $431. At the time of its announcement, TCL indicated it would be “less than $500.”

TCL 10 Pro 1 of 5

TCL 10 Pro

Android 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor

6GB RAM/128GB storage

6.47-inch display (1080 x 2340)

64-megapixel camera, low-light video cam, super-wide camera, and macro camera

24-megapixel front-facing camera

4500mAh battery

3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type-C

In-display fingerprint sensor

TCL 10L 1 of 5

TCL 10L

Android 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage

6.53-inch display (1080 x 2340)

Four rear cameras

16-megapixel front-facing camera

4000mAh battery

3.5mm headphone jack

USB Type-C

TCL hasn’t fully disclosed all of the details for its 5G phone, but does share the following information.

TCL 10 5G 1 of 3

TCL 5G

Android 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor

6GB RAM

6.53-inch display

64-megapixel camera, ultra-wide camera, macro camera, depth camera

16-megapixel front-facing camera

“Large” battery

5G support

It’s also worth noting that the bullet point specs listed above is only part of the story for these phones. There are also custom features and technology at play which enhance the user experience.

A smart key, for instance, lets users quickly access apps like Google Assistant or other apps. There are also enhancements for the displays, a smarter Bluetooth connection, and UI tweaks to look forward to in the new models.

Read more about the new models at TCL’s website.