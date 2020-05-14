TCL 10L and 10 Pro arrive on May 19

TCL Communication, manufacturer of Alcatel and (formerly) Blackberry brands of phones, is ready to launch its first TCL-branded phones in the US.

Yes, that TCL. The guys that make some of the best budget TV’s you can find. I can’t speak for the rest of the crew here at AndroidGuys, but TCL has managed to get me excited for a smartphone release again.

Initially introduced in January at CES, the TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro will be sold as unlocked phones. Both will be available on Amazon starting May 19th. Later in the month they will also be available at Best Buy and Walmart, though no hard date is set.

The TCL 10L will be the entry level offering with a Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB RAM. You’ll also see a 6.53” FHD+ display, something I am looking forward to seeing considering the TCL TV’s are so good for their price point.

The display will come with what TCL is calling NXTVISION, promising greater contrast and more crisp details in what you see. The 10L will be priced at $249.99

The big dog is the 10 Pro. With the Pro we’re looking at a 6.47” HDR10 certified AMOLED panel. The 10 Pro will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader. I personally like a physical fingerprint reader better, but the in-display ones do make a device look more sleek.

Both phones feature four rear cameras, which include what I’m most excited for, a macro lens. The 10 Pro will come in at $449.99. Considering the $1,000 price tags we’ve been seeing lately it is pretty insane when you consider what all is packed in to this beast.

In addition to selling unlocked, both the TCL 10L and 10 Pro will be available on multiple major carriers in Canada this summer. Keep your eyes peeled for the our reviews of these phones.

I personally will be buying the 10L for myself. They both seem like amazing devices for their price point, but something about $250 for a smartphone these days just screams “buy me.”

What about you? Will any of you be buying either of the new TCL phones? Let us know in the comments!