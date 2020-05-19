TCL Communication launches budget-friendly Alcatel 1SE and Alcatel 3X

TCL Communication on Tuesday launched its Alcatel 1SE and Alcatel 3X. Both phones are set to a near-global launch with North America currently left out of the loop.

The phones offer a very competitive price-point and include a great variety of features for the price.

The company has a good history of making some good budget-friendly phones at attractive prices, and these phones look like they’re going to continue that legacy.

Breaking down the Alcatel 1SE and Alcatel 3X

The Alcatel 1SE and the Alcatel 3x are slated to launch in EU, Asia Pacific, Latin America,

The Middle East and Africa. There are currently no plans to offer the phone in the United States.

The Alcatel 1SE will be available in the aforementioned regions in May 2020; the Alcatel 3X will be available in June 2020.

The Alcatel 1SE color options will be Power Gray and Agate Green, the color options for the Alcatel 3X will be Jewelry Black and Jewelry Green.

The Alcatel 1SE will retail for €99 EUR/ 449 AED and the Alcatel 3X will retail for €149EUR/699 AED.

Let’s get to the specifications of the phones.

Alcatel 1SE

6.22-inch 19:9 HD+ (1520×720) display, 87.18% screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass

Triple rear camera – 13MP AI camera, 5MP superwide, 2MP depth; 5MP front-facing camera

Octa-core chipset

3GB RAM/32GB ROM

4,000mAh battery

Android 10

3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio

microSD up to 32GB

Alcatel 3X

6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ (1600×720) display, 89.04% screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D screen glass, and tiny V-notch

5,000mAh battery

Octa-core MT6762 processor

Four rear cameras – 16MP AI main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth and 5MP super-wide; 8MP front-facing camera

OTG Reverse Charging

4GB RAM/64GB ROM

Android 10

microSD up to 256GB

3.5mm headphone jack

Bluetooth 5.0

All in all, for their respective prices, these are some great entry-level phones. They offer modest specs bundled with Android 10. Ensuring optimal app compatibility with apps from the Google Play Store.

If you are in the market for a new phone that’s feature-packed but also light on the wallet, these phones could be right up your alley.

What are your thoughts on the new Alcatel phones? Let us know in the comments section below.