TCL has added another affordable tablet to its tablet portfolio. Last week, TCL launched a Nxtapaper 11 tablet, and now the firm unveiled a second-generation Tab 10 which comes with a solid set of features compared to the predecessor.

Starting at just $169.99, TCL’s Tab 10 Gen 2 offers a solid panel, octa-core processor, massive battery, decent camera setup, and whole much more. It comes in a sole Space Gray color option and is now available on TCL. com and Amazon.

The Tab 10 Gen 2 draws power from MediaTek 8768E octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via SD card. It boots Android 13 out of the box.

TCL packs a single 8MP rear camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. Speaking about display, the Tab 10 Gen 2 sports a 10.4-inch FHD+ LCD display enhanced by NXTVISION technology ensuring brilliant visuals from every angle and allowing you to stream comfortably with built-in eye mode and blue light reduction display.

Under the hood, the Tab 10 Gen 2 houses a robust 6,000mAh battery ensuring a day-long battery backup on a single charge. Other features include dual speakers that offer a rich audio experience and a dual-mic system with noise-cancellation support that ensures crystal-clear sound while calling. As for dimensions, it is just 7.3mm thin and weighs 425 grams.