TCL Mobile is releasing another stunning mobile smartphone today, a device with striking visuals. The phone will be available in the U.S today and it is presented by Metro by T-Mobile.

This device is coming with latest features of Android 12, together with a stunning edge to edge display. For people who want to stay connected, search the web, share or view content in a vibrant and simple manner, the ION X is the right deal.

What’s in ION X smartphone for users?

Users of the ION X smartphone will enjoy high definition visuals, and they can make use of face unlock features to step up the device security, and enjoy power that lasts throughout the day.

The device is striking in detail especially the 6-inch HD+ widescreen display. That comes with an impressive 85 percent screen–to-body ratio but that’s not all. Users can also enjoy the stunning clarity with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels at the display.

There’s also the 13MP rear camera that can capture great photos with AI scene detection. At the front for selfies is a 5MP shooter that lets users join video calls.

The battery powers the phone throughout the day on a single charge. That’s made possible by a 3000mAh battery that allows users to stream for several hours on end. What makes the battery department to work most efficiently is the TCL Smart Manager and Battery Saver modes. The user can talk, text, and surf the internet for longer periods.

According to TCL Mobile, this device is latest feature-rich, value-priced smartphone that all users will enjoy. It is now available for sale in the U.S.

ION X comes in slim design

The smartphone boasts a slim design and that means it could be carried around in pockets and bags without being noticeable by others. Being slim also means the device isn’t heavy at all.