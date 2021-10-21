TCL on Thursday announced the device maker’s first 5G tablet, the TAB Pro 5G, has arrived at Verizon as an exclusive for the wireless carrier. Priced $399, it runs Android 11 and features a 10.36-inch display with NXTVISION technology.

Under the hood, the TCL TAB Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor which is a mid-range CPU with 5G connectivity. It won’t be the sort of tablet that you play heavy games on; it’s more of a family device with productivity and school work in mind.

Other specifications include 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage with microSD expansion, an 8000mAh battery with quick charging, and fingerprint sensor.

According to TCL, the tablet can fully charge in four hours and deliver up to 17 hours of mixed use. And the On-The-Go reverse charging capability lets users power up multiple devices, and share battery life phones, earbuds or smartwatches.

A 13-megapixel camera is located on the back side of the tablet with an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Moreover, the cameras have software features like real-time filters, stop motion mode, AI Sky Enhancement, and Object Eraser.

TCL TAB Pro 5G Specs

10.36” FHD display powered by NXTVISION technology

Dual speakers for an immersive audio and video experience

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset for super-fast streaming, gaming, and sharing

Up to 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to 1TB via microSD™ card (sold separately)

Quick-charging 8000 mAh battery supports a full day of work and beyond

13MP rear and 8MP front cameras

Fingerprint sensor for fast and secure access

Runs on Android 11

Availability

The TCL TAB Pro 5G is now available exclusively at Verizon for $399.99. Qualified customers can spread payments out for 30 months at just $13.33 per month. To purchase or learn more, check out Verizon’s website or TCL’s website.

As part of Verizon’s online “Buy More, Save More Promo,” buyers can save $100 on the TCL TAB Pro 5G with the purchase of an eligible Android handset.