TECNO has launched two new high-end PHANTOM X2 smartphone series with one of them boasting a ground-breaking, first-of-its-kind camera lens. The company also released the powerful MEGABOOK S1 laptop to revolutionize the premium smart device experience for users.

These new products were introduced at an event themed “Beyond the Extraordinary” in Dubai, UAE.

The General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, delivered a speech about how the brand has grown over the years, pushing it to become a premium brand. Chief Launch Officer of TECNO AloT, Burak Kuouk, revealed the exciting features of the PHANTOM X2 series and MEGABOOK S1 in turn.

PHANTOM X2 series highlights

There are many good features found in the device, but the top three are highlighted below.

World-first Portrait Photography: The PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is the first smartphone manufactured to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera. The other device, PHANTOM X2 5G comes with a 64MP main camera with an RGBW sensor. Excellent design: The PHANTOM X2 series arrived with an eye-catching, comfortable, and sustainable design. The unique unibody double-curved build and a 3.5D lunar crater design are attractive. The colors are space inspired. The microfiber rear cover is made from recycled materials. Smooth Performance: The devices are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 4nm 5G chip with a remarkable memory.

TECNO and PHANTOM also made use of the event to educate guests about their work, and the processes involved in the design, and production of the new devices.

Guests were able to discover how the features were added to the devices, and they also learned about the innovation, imaging, and other processes of manufacturing the devices. The guests could enjoy TECNO’s innovation in an immersive “Pioneer Lab.”

PHANTOM X2 series will be available from the end of December. It will ship to many countries of the world by 2023.